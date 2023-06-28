OnePlus Fold Leak Details Some Formidable Specs, Including A 2K Display

OnePlus' first foldable phone is said to arrive late this year, but leaks have already given us a detailed look at its purported design. Now, MySmartPrice (via OnLeaks) has shared the supposed specifications of the OnePlus Fold, and it looks like the company is not pulling any punches with the internal hardware here to stay competitive against the likes of Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the foldable phone with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It's unclear if OnePlus will also offer a pricier configuration with more storage. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the inner display plays host to a 20-megapixel camera positioned in a corner.

The cover display is a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the inner foldable screen is a 7.8-inch OLED unit with 2K resolution and also packs a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side, we are getting OxygenOS 13 running out of the box, but based on OnePlus' update history for flagships, it won't be long before it gets upgraded to Android 14.