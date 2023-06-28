OnePlus Fold Leak Details Some Formidable Specs, Including A 2K Display
OnePlus' first foldable phone is said to arrive late this year, but leaks have already given us a detailed look at its purported design. Now, MySmartPrice (via OnLeaks) has shared the supposed specifications of the OnePlus Fold, and it looks like the company is not pulling any punches with the internal hardware here to stay competitive against the likes of Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the foldable phone with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It's unclear if OnePlus will also offer a pricier configuration with more storage. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the inner display plays host to a 20-megapixel camera positioned in a corner.
The cover display is a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the inner foldable screen is a 7.8-inch OLED unit with 2K resolution and also packs a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software side, we are getting OxygenOS 13 running out of the box, but based on OnePlus' update history for flagships, it won't be long before it gets upgraded to Android 14.
OnePlus seems prepared to tackle the best
As far as the imaging hardware goes, the OnePlus Fold will employ an impressive triple camera setup at the back. The primary snapper relies on a 48-megapixel sensor and sits alongside another 48-megapixel camera for wide-angle capture. We also have a periscope-style 64-megapixel telephoto camera, promising a high optical zoom range with minimal image quality degradation. We have already seen this type of telephoto hardware do its magic on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
One area where the OnePlus Fold seems to be miles ahead of the competition is the charging pace. The leak suggests that it will juice up at 67W, significantly faster than Google's Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not even slab flagships from Samsung and Apple can breach half those charging speed figures. And if OnePlus' current inclination is anything to go by, the 67W charger will come bundled in the retail package. The battery size, by the way, is a respectable 4,800mAh.
So far, we don't have any credible information about the pricing aspect. However, OnePlus has promised that its first foldable phone, which it hypes up as "something phenomenal," will arrive in the third quarter of 2023. By then, Samsung would have already launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable, and the iPhone 15 series would also be nigh.