No Pet Owner's Home Will Be Complete Without This Handy Ryobi Hair Remover
Being a pet owner can be an emotionally uplifting experience. In exchange for some care and regular feeding, you get a furry buddy who will love you unconditionally, and is always down for some hugs and belly rubs.
Of course, owning a pet is a big commitment, and we're not just talking about the general commitment that comes with being responsible for a living being. For one thing, as much as we love our furry buddies, it's that very fur that can make keeping them around a bit of a headache.
Pets shed a lot, even if they don't seem to have very much fur, and it gets absolutely everywhere. The loose fur gets all over your carpet, couch, bed, clothes, and pretty much anywhere else you can think of. Because it's so fine and adhesive, it's exceptionally difficult to completely remove shed pet fur from surfaces you'd like to sit on yourself — at least without getting a mouthful of hair that used to be on your dog's back.
If you need a secret weapon to really get things clean, Ryobi has a cleaning gadget that may be of interest to you: a vacuum cleaner specially-rated for stubborn, elusive pet fur.
The pet-rated stick vacuum
Ryobi's Cordless Pet Stick Vac is a vacuum cleaner designed with the pet owner in mind. With its brushless motor and cyclonic filtration system capable of suction force of up to 75 IOW, this vacuum can capture up to 99.9% of dust, allergens, and, of course, pet fur.
In the case of pet fur specifically, though, the Stick Vac also features an LED light on the roller bar to help illuminate and track down those loose strands as you patrol the living room. Once you've captured all the shed fur, the Stick Vac's dust cup and roller bar easily detach and slide out, so you can quickly empty and clean them out for next time.
Is your pet a bit more on the sneaky and agile side, leaving hairy deposits on stairs, shelves, and behind your various knick knacks? The Stick Vac is prepared for that as well: just detach the main extension wand, and you've got a discreet handheld vacuum, perfect for tighter nooks and crannies.
The Stick Vac is also part of Ryobi's ONE+ product line, which means you can use the same snap-on 18V battery packs that work on Ryobi's other products. If your pets have really been getting around the house and your battery runs out, just snap on a fresh one, and you're right back to cleaning.
The Ryobi Pet Stick Vac is available on both Ryobi's digital storefront and major hardware retailers like Home Depot.