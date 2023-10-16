No Pet Owner's Home Will Be Complete Without This Handy Ryobi Hair Remover

Being a pet owner can be an emotionally uplifting experience. In exchange for some care and regular feeding, you get a furry buddy who will love you unconditionally, and is always down for some hugs and belly rubs.

Of course, owning a pet is a big commitment, and we're not just talking about the general commitment that comes with being responsible for a living being. For one thing, as much as we love our furry buddies, it's that very fur that can make keeping them around a bit of a headache.

Pets shed a lot, even if they don't seem to have very much fur, and it gets absolutely everywhere. The loose fur gets all over your carpet, couch, bed, clothes, and pretty much anywhere else you can think of. Because it's so fine and adhesive, it's exceptionally difficult to completely remove shed pet fur from surfaces you'd like to sit on yourself — at least without getting a mouthful of hair that used to be on your dog's back.

If you need a secret weapon to really get things clean, Ryobi has a cleaning gadget that may be of interest to you: a vacuum cleaner specially-rated for stubborn, elusive pet fur.