Tesla's Fix For Limited Paint Options Is Wraps With Eye-Watering Price Tags
Tesla is not exactly generous when it comes to offering its electric cars in different shades, and a part of that blame goes to technical limitations. However, to address the yearnings of Tesla owners hoping to see their car clad in a non-standard polish and some jazzy hues, the company has started selling color wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y cars. This isn't the first time that Tesla has dipped its toes into the business of car wraps, but so far, the selection has been limited to clear wraps only.
The new Color Wraps are available exclusively from Tesla's online store, and are offered in seven colors and two surface finish options like satin and glazed. Tesla says the vehicle wraps are made of urethane-based film with self-healing properties, with the company claiming that the film can survive "chips, scratches and swirling."
Of course, this is an ambitious claim that remains to be tested in real-life scenarios, but it seems these wraps can only be installed at a few Tesla Service Centers. Right now, that list only includes the Carlsbad and West Covina, CA centers.
While that might sound inconvenient, it's the hit on your wallet that will truly make you reconsider getting a shiny new wrap for the 2023+ Model 3 and Model Y cars. The cheapest Tesla color wrap costs $7,500, while the most expensive styling option goes up to $8,000.
Pricey, with a few caveats
Tesla is hawking the Glacier Blue, Forest Green, Satin Rose Gold, and Crimson Red wraps for $8,000 each. The Slip Grey, Satin Ceramic White, and Satin Stealth Black wraps will set you back by $7,500. If you're a member of the "all things, but in matte" aesthetics club, the satin wraps are where you should put your money, especially if you save some money from the Model 3's price cuts. Now, once you've mustered enough courage to drop that amount on a Tesla color wrap, there are a few things to keep in mind.
According to a support page, it could take anywhere between five to seven days for the wrapping service to complete after placing the order and delivering the car to a service center. Tesla also doesn't appear to be offering a loaner vehicle for that duration either.
Tesla says these wraps can be maintained and "waxed, polished, clay barred and ceramic coated just like traditional automotive paint." If you see any minor scratches after taking your electric ride to a car wash, the scars will apparently heal within 48 hours.
Also, keep in mind that Tesla doesn't offer wrap removal services. However, your neighboring car repair shop can easily take those few thousand dollars worth of vanity wrappings off the car using a wet-apply film. You can, however, request a servicing appointment with Tesla if the Color Wrap needs fixing for serious damage — but only at the same outlet that applied it in the first place.