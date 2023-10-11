Tesla's Fix For Limited Paint Options Is Wraps With Eye-Watering Price Tags

Tesla is not exactly generous when it comes to offering its electric cars in different shades, and a part of that blame goes to technical limitations. However, to address the yearnings of Tesla owners hoping to see their car clad in a non-standard polish and some jazzy hues, the company has started selling color wraps for the Model 3 and Model Y cars. This isn't the first time that Tesla has dipped its toes into the business of car wraps, but so far, the selection has been limited to clear wraps only.

The new Color Wraps are available exclusively from Tesla's online store, and are offered in seven colors and two surface finish options like satin and glazed. Tesla says the vehicle wraps are made of urethane-based film with self-healing properties, with the company claiming that the film can survive "chips, scratches and swirling."

Of course, this is an ambitious claim that remains to be tested in real-life scenarios, but it seems these wraps can only be installed at a few Tesla Service Centers. Right now, that list only includes the Carlsbad and West Covina, CA centers.

While that might sound inconvenient, it's the hit on your wallet that will truly make you reconsider getting a shiny new wrap for the 2023+ Model 3 and Model Y cars. The cheapest Tesla color wrap costs $7,500, while the most expensive styling option goes up to $8,000.