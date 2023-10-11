This Samsung Galaxy Tab Android Tablet Is Under $90 For A Limited Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: A tablet can help with work and entertainment. Save with this refurbished 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $89.97 (reg. $129) through October 15th.

Tablets bridge the gap between smartphones and computers. This high-powered touchscreen slate from arguably one of the best brands in the world is available for a reasonable rate because it's a refurbished device. During a limited-time price drop, this refurbished 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A is on sale for $89.97 (reg. $129). This deal lasts through October 15th only.

With a sleek titanium-color exterior, this tablet has a quad-core processor that empowers it to deliver smooth performance and fully capable multitasking abilities. The tablet's 16GB of storage space can be expanded with its microSD card slot.