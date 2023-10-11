This Samsung Galaxy Tab Android Tablet Is Under $90 For A Limited Time
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: A tablet can help with work and entertainment. Save with this refurbished 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $89.97 (reg. $129) through October 15th.
Tablets bridge the gap between smartphones and computers. This high-powered touchscreen slate from arguably one of the best brands in the world is available for a reasonable rate because it's a refurbished device. During a limited-time price drop, this refurbished 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A is on sale for $89.97 (reg. $129). This deal lasts through October 15th only.
With a sleek titanium-color exterior, this tablet has a quad-core processor that empowers it to deliver smooth performance and fully capable multitasking abilities. The tablet's 16GB of storage space can be expanded with its microSD card slot.
Great at home, great on the road
For entertainment and operations, the tablet's eight-inch TFT display is an absolute joy. And with an Android OS, you can access the broad range of apps available on the Google Play Store.
The lightweight build of this smart device makes it a helpful addition to any business traveler's life. And the 2015 device has a respectable grade "B" refurbished rating, meaning you only need to watch for light scuffing or scratching on the case. It should be totally functional.
Don't miss out on this limited-time price drop on this refurbished Samsung device.
Get this refurbished 16GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $89.97 (reg. $129) through October 15th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Prices subject to change.