How To Properly Clean Your VR Headset (And Why You Need To)

Grabbing a new VR headset isn't exactly cheap, so you'll want to take care of it the best you can. This means not dropping or smashing it, but it also means you'll want to keep it clean. You'll quickly find out the lenses can get dirty fast, especially if you're somebody who sweats a lot while they're playing. Not only will the lenses get smudges, but you'll create a ring of sweat on the headset mount itself that goes over your face. You'll want to dry this off periodically while playing just for comfort alone.

As for the lens, you'll want to use a microfiber cloth to wipe it off. These are often bundled with headsets, like the PSVR2, and you might already have one for cleaning off a pair of glasses. This cloth will ensure you don't scratch the screen, which would create a brutal experience for VR as you'd have a constant distraction every time you're playing. You can use anti-bacterial wipes on everything but the lens, so it's handy to have a few of those around. You'll want to clean or replace the cloth every now and then, too, as those can become dirty over time, much like a towel after showering.