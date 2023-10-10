2023 Motorola Razr Heads To The US With 'Unplugged' Feature In Tow

Motorola is bringing a budget-centric foldable phone to the U.S. alongside a new mid-ranger in the Edge series. The Razr 2023 is priced at $699.99 and will be up for pre-order from October 12 onward, but an unlocked version will be on sale at a limited-time price of $599.99 on October 19 through Motorola's official storefront, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Razr 2023 will sit below the Razr+ in the foldable hierarchy. The biggest difference here is that it goes for a much smaller 1.5-inch OLED display on the outside and relies on the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Razr 2023 offers a 6.9-inch FHD+ flexible OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, while a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the lights on.

At the back is a 64-megapixel main camera, sitting alongside a 13-megapixel camera, while the front camera relies on a 32-megapixel sensor. Motorola will offer the phone in sage green, vanilla cream, summer lilac, and cherry blossom color options. On the software side, it boots Android 13 with a mostly stock flavor of Google's mobile operating system. The Razr 2023 will be offered in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. 5G is part of the connectivity package, while a fingerprint sensor on the side handles authentication.