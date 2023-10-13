Will This New Streaming Device Replace Your Apple TV?

Much like Apple, Comcast, and Spectrum are household names for many people. The two companies provide cable and internet to millions of customers across the United States, and getting Xumo streaming box into those houses will be huge. The biggest room for growth will likely come from people who don't use a streaming box at all. There can be a variety of reasons this is the case — owning a smart TV, still using cable, or not being interested in Netflix originals are just a few that come to mind.

If those people get their hands on a Xumo box, they might change their thinking and commit to the new device. For another demographic, the battle will be flipping somebody from the Apple ecosystem into a new one. The Apple brand is very strong; if you own one Apple device, chances are good you own more. The Apple TV streaming box is one of the best devices on the market at what it does, and that's why it often comes out ahead of its competition from Amazon, Google, and Roku.

With Xumo being a new player in the industry, there will likely be some growing pains that we often see from devices when they first hit the market. The 2015 Apple TV, despite being the fourth model overall, still had a lot to improve on, for example. That doesn't mean we'll see Xumo fall into the same hole, but it's certainly an uphill battle.