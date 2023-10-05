Sony Pictures Core Movie Streaming Service Is The Latest Perk For Some PS Plus Members
If you're a subscriber to the top tier of PlayStation Plus, then Sony has added some new perks for you, but they have nothing to do with gaming. On Thursday, Sony's PlayStation Blog announced that the Bravia Core movie streaming service is being renamed Sony Pictures Core, getting apps for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, and gaining a subscription component of sorts.
Though Sony Pictures Core is primarily a service for buying or renting Sony Pictures movies, this rebranding also gives subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium "a curated catalog of up to 100 ad-free movies through the Sony Pictures Core app to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of your membership." In markets where Sony offers the PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier, the tier that replaces PlayStation Plus Extra in markets without cloud gaming, Deluxe subscribers will also get access to the bundled Sony Pictures Core catalog.
The PlayStation Plus subscriber catalog will be updated periodically, and at launch, it includes "Elysium," "Resident Evil Damnation," "Looper," and "Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV." The fine print notes that "Available movie titles are subject to change without notice" and "Availability varies by market and title."
Sony also announces related Gran Turismo promotions
Sony Pictures Core also offers early access windows on some Sony Pictures movies, with the latest one being "Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story." It's already available to stream in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, with access in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan coming soon. Sony also revealed that anyone who buys the movie through Sony Pictures Core will get a voucher code for extra in-game points to spend on "Gran Turismo 7" for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
As for the rotating bundled library of movies for PlayStation Plus Premium, it's one of the various perks offered as part of that plan. If you're not already a subscriber, PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions in the United States cost $17.99 per month for month-to-month billing, $15.66 per month if billed, $49.99 every three months, or $13.33 per month if billed, $159.99 every 12 months.
In addition to the base PlayStation Plus Essential perks of monthly downloadable games, discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access, Premium mainly adds a subscription library of games. More specifically, it gives access to a downloadable catalog of hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, a streaming PlayStation 3 game library, a library of PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games for both download and streaming and time-limited trials of various games.