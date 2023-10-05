Sony Pictures Core Movie Streaming Service Is The Latest Perk For Some PS Plus Members

If you're a subscriber to the top tier of PlayStation Plus, then Sony has added some new perks for you, but they have nothing to do with gaming. On Thursday, Sony's PlayStation Blog announced that the Bravia Core movie streaming service is being renamed Sony Pictures Core, getting apps for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, and gaining a subscription component of sorts.

Though Sony Pictures Core is primarily a service for buying or renting Sony Pictures movies, this rebranding also gives subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium "a curated catalog of up to 100 ad-free movies through the Sony Pictures Core app to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of your membership." In markets where Sony offers the PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier, the tier that replaces PlayStation Plus Extra in markets without cloud gaming, Deluxe subscribers will also get access to the bundled Sony Pictures Core catalog.

The PlayStation Plus subscriber catalog will be updated periodically, and at launch, it includes "Elysium," "Resident Evil Damnation," "Looper," and "Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV." The fine print notes that "Available movie titles are subject to change without notice" and "Availability varies by market and title."