One Of WWII's Weirdest Tanks: The Bob Semple Tank

The Germans attacked and captured France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium (The Battle of France). The British Army was forced to retreat through Dunkirk via Operation Dynamo, saving some 338,000 British and Allied troops, but in the process, lost most of their equipment (including tanks).

Meanwhile, nearly 12,000 miles away in the South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand was terrified that Japan's Imperial military would attack because it had taken out China and was advancing unchecked through the then Dutch East Indies. Although the miraculous retreat at Dunkirk saved many lives, the British lacked armored fighting vehicles to aid their defense. And this is where New Zealand's minister for public works enters the story.

Bob Semple was an eccentric fellow who would've been routinely showcased on TMZ had the tabloid news organization existed then. He worked as a gold miner, was a bare-knuckle boxer, and became a union leader. He publicly condemned his country's involvement in World War I and railed against compulsory enlistment (enacted in 1916) into military service. In fact, he was prosecuted for not divulging his son's age to keep him from getting drafted. Shortly after that incident, he was arrested for telling miners to ignore the conscription order altogether.

When the Labour Party took power in 1935, Semple became the minister for public works. As World War II accelerated and an impending invasion seemed imminent, his duties defaulted to minister for war, and his previous hardline stance against war changed. This time, he actually helped enact conscription to save his country.

[Featured image by Unknown via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]