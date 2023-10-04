Prada Is Going To The Moon - Literally

Italian high fashion label Prada will be designing suits for NASA's Artemis III mission, the one tasked with returning to the moon and also taking the first woman to the lunar surface. Axiom Space, which is already busy making the world's first commercial state station, will work with Prada designers to determine the material and mobility challenges an astronaut's suit will face in space.

The luxury brand will work on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit, an evolution of NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit design that aims to enhance motor flexibility, technical capabilities, and durability. The version that Axiom Space will work alongside Prada has a signature all-white look with blue accents.

It appears a lot more like an overhaul compared to the boxy spacesuits designed by SpaceX. Then we have Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin's blue ensemble that focuses more on comfort than protection because it only has to take ultra-rich clients on a joyride to the edge of space. Currently, we don't know how deep Prada's work will run into designing spacesuits and whether it can finally achieve a look that doesn't make astronauts look goofy with a signature fashionable touch.