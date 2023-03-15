Axiom Unveils New Prototype Spacesuit For Artemis III Lunar Mission

The company responsible for producing the spacesuits astronauts will be wearing on NASA's next moon mission has just unveiled a prototype of the high-tech tailoring. Axiom Space's suit is designed to allow the next humans that set foot on the lunar surface to explore more than anyone else before them. Axiom landed the project last year, and could receive billions of dollars of funding by the time the missions are completed.

Mike Suffredini, Axiom Space president and CEO, explained how the suit will allow astronauts to survive a wide range of lunar conditions, stating: "We're carrying on NASA's legacy by designing an advanced spacesuit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and effectively on the moon. Axiom Space's Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to meet the complex challenges of the lunar south pole and help grow our understanding of the moon in order to enable a long-term presence there."

Artemis III is set to land at the moon's south pole, and will mark the first time humans have set foot on the moon in half a century. Although astronaut safety is paramount, Axiom's suit has been geared towards getting the most out of the groundbreaking mission.

It's more flexible than other spacesuits, which means astronauts will be able to do a greater variety of tasks with more precision than previously. Moving around in the suit also requires less effort than its stiffer counterparts, and its durability has also been boosted.