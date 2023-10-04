Nintendo Announces End Of Online Service For 3DS And Wii U Following eShop Shutdown

Nintendo recently announced that the online services for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will be terminated in early April 2024. The company stated that it would provide a specific date and time for the event sometime later. Nintendo noted that "if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services," the online functionality may be discontinued earlier than projected.

Services that will no longer be available after the plug is pulled include internet rankings, data distribution, and online co-op. These suspensions will not affect the online features of the Nintendo Switch in any way, just the legacy systems.

Alongside the online shutdown is the suspension of the "Nintendo Badge Arcade." This 3DS program lets users collect Nintendo-themed Badges and place them on their Home Menu. The company stated that attempting to launch the free software after the online shutdown would result in an error message.

However, users will still be able to access the offline Badge Box on the Home Menu. Players just won't be able to pull items from their online Badge inventory. Because of this, Nintendo recommends users fill their Badge Boxes with their favorite Badges before the service shuts off.