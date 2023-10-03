Rivian's Dual-Motor EVs With Max Range Are Now Up For Sale
Starting today, customers can customize the R1T truck to sport the new maximum-range battery. With the Dual-Motor AWD drive system paired with the largest battery Rivian offers, the R1T can achieve an estimated EPA range of up to 410 miles on a single charge. This makes it the longest-range EV truck on the market.
The RS1 SUV also has a maximum battery configuration, but it won't be available until later this fall. When it does launch, the RS1 will set a new record for the longest-range, seven-passenger electric SUV at 400 miles of range.
When the Rivian R1 line first launched, its battery options were comparatively limited. The small battery pack could get you 270 miles on the R1T and 260 miles on the R1S, while the larger pack provided 352 miles for both. Although Rivian said higher-tier battery variants were coming, the ones available at launch left EV fans wanting. Despite this, SlashGear was impressed by the speed and power they could achieve when we got behind the wheel.
Now, the Rivian R1 model has finally made true to its promise, and other manufacturers can't compete with its new range.
How far can a Rivian go compared to competition?
Compared to the rest of the EV trucks on the market, the maximum range battery pack for Rivian's R1 series has a substantial lead. For example, the extended battery pack on the F-150 Lightning offers up to 320 miles of range — almost 100 miles less than the R1T. The closest to the R1T's range is the GMC Hummer EV pickup, at a max range of 329 miles.
Competition among seven-seater SUVs is a bit tighter. The R1S's popular competitor, the Tesla Model X, provides a range of up to 348 miles on its biggest battery.
The max range battery for the R1 lineup can be added to either the Dual-Motor AWD drive system or the pricier Performance variant. When paired with the highest-tier battery, both engines will provide the same maximum range. The standard Dual-Motor variant offers 533 horsepower, 610 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds for the R1T and the R1S. This model with the Max battery starts at $89,000 for the R1T, and $94,000 for the R1S.
The Performance drive system provides 665 horsepower, 829 pounds of torque, and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds for the vehicles. You can snag this variant with the Max battery at $94,000 for the R1T, and the R1S for $99,000.