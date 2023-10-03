Rivian's Dual-Motor EVs With Max Range Are Now Up For Sale

Starting today, customers can customize the R1T truck to sport the new maximum-range battery. With the Dual-Motor AWD drive system paired with the largest battery Rivian offers, the R1T can achieve an estimated EPA range of up to 410 miles on a single charge. This makes it the longest-range EV truck on the market.

The RS1 SUV also has a maximum battery configuration, but it won't be available until later this fall. When it does launch, the RS1 will set a new record for the longest-range, seven-passenger electric SUV at 400 miles of range.

When the Rivian R1 line first launched, its battery options were comparatively limited. The small battery pack could get you 270 miles on the R1T and 260 miles on the R1S, while the larger pack provided 352 miles for both. Although Rivian said higher-tier battery variants were coming, the ones available at launch left EV fans wanting. Despite this, SlashGear was impressed by the speed and power they could achieve when we got behind the wheel.

Now, the Rivian R1 model has finally made true to its promise, and other manufacturers can't compete with its new range.