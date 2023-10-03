Meta Thinks Users Would Pay More Than Netflix For Ad-Free Facebook And Instagram

Meta might soon offer an ad-free tier of Facebook and Instagram to comply with EU privacy laws, but the hit on an average social media user's pocket could be more than what Netflix asks for streaming movies and TV. The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and Financial Times separately report that Meta is planning to serve an ad-free version of Instagram for mobile devices that costs $14 per account.

For folks interested in a bundled deal that also includes Facebook access — and the flexibility to access the desktop versions of both platforms — they might have to cough up $17 per month. For solely desktop access, Meta reportedly plans to charge around $10.50, since the company doesn't have to pay the App Store or Google Play Store commission for the web versions. For comparison, Netflix charges a sum of $15.49 for its Standard ad-free subscription tier in its home market.

Meta reportedly shared plans of creating ad-free tiers of its social media platforms for the European audience in meetings held with regulatory authorities last month. Notably, the company, including chief Mark Zuckerberg, has repeatedly stressed in the past that the ability to communicate with friends and family shouldn't come at a price.

However, the tightening rules around data privacy and ad targeting threaten to shrink Meta's bread-and-butter revenue stream, which is what spurred the company to explore ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram. However, there seem to be no plans to extend ad-free versions to other markets.