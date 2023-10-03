Cooler Master's Sneaker-Shaped PC Costs So Much, You Won't Be Able To Afford Real Shoes

Also helping to keep the SneakerX properly ventilated are perforations on the sides of the heel and toe areas and cutouts in the front and rear. The red, black, and white color scheme is reminiscent of the original 1985 Air Jordan basketball shoe, which Nike recently reintroduced as the Air Jordan 1 at a retail price of $125. At least you can get your hands (or feet) on a pair of Air Jordan 1s while the SneakerX is currently out of stock at Amazon.

The USB and HDMI ports on the SneakerX are only accessible by removing the back panel. While this is a relatively easy process (only requiring the removal of two thumb screws), Nada Overbeeke of Tech Testers noted that the quirky design made some routine tasks unnecessarily tedious. "Just keep in mind that if you want to change any cables, you will have to remove the back panel again," she said. "Which isn't too bad if you only have to do it once in a while."

She further noted that Cooler Master could have included an external USB port somewhere on the case to allow for easy connection of a hub, flash drive, printer, or other peripheral accessory. She noted that there were many places on the Sneaker X's case where a port could have been placed without disrupting its design aesthetics.