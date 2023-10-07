The Best CS2 Video Settings To Boost Performance

For fast-paced games where every frame counts, you'll actually want to set your graphics settings to the lowest you can. The tradeoff for your game looking like something from the PS3 era is a much higher framerate than you'd get with everything maxed out. This ensures you'll have the smoothest experience while playing, which means you might have an advantage over somebody who hasn't optimized their setup.

Your resolution and aspect ratio do come into play as well. Typically, you'd want to keep your resolution as low as possible, but your game can start to look strange if you do that. Playing in a 1080p resolution on a 4K monitor will look noticeably worse, and it's best to stick with your native resolution when you can. "Counter-Strike 2" doesn't exactly need the best graphics for you to enjoy it, but dropping down the resolution and graphics in something like "Starfield" or "Cyberpunk 2077" would probably ruin the experience a bit as those games put a lot of effort into their visuals. Many people have played "Counter-Strike" on stretched resolutions, which means you get a wider view of the game, but your visuals take a big hit as everything gets stretched out. If you're just playing casually, there's no need for you to take things that far.