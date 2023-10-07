The Secret Tracking Code Apple Adds To Every iPhone (And What It's For)

iPhones go through several quality control checks before they make it to market, and these checks apply to the final product as well as individual components. The iPhone's parts are sourced from various countries and are then shipped and assembled in different locations. The parts include the outer casing, display, processor, battery, flash memory, cameras, 5G modem, and Wi-Fi module, among others.

Apple relies on third-party suppliers for these components and, like with any manufacturing process, loses a small percentage to defects. Apple has been using barcodes on many of the iPhone's components for a while now, enabling the company to trace their origins and track the rate of defects. These barcodes are primarily used on internal components and aren't visible unless the iPhone is opened up and taken apart.

A report by The Information now reveals that Apple has also been using barcodes to track iPhone cover displays since 2020. While the barcodes are printed on the screen, they're so minuscule that they're invisible to the naked eye.