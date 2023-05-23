Apple Just Made A Multibillion Dollar Move To Secure Its 5G iPhone Future

As one of the titans of the electronics world, Apple's movements tend to make waves. Since those movements are so important to the overall health of the industry, though, Apple also needs to ensure its plans are long-term insured and financially set in stone. Their latest deal with prominent parts manufacturer Broadcom will see to both of those qualities and then some.

Apple announced on their official press website today that they've inked a new deal with Broadcom to guarantee a steady stream of vital 5G device components. Broadcom will be assembling 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, all for the express purpose of assembling 5G-compatible iPhones for years to come. A precise price tag has not been divulged for this deal, but according to Apple, it is valued at several billion dollars.

This is the latest move from Apple to reinvest in the United States economy, based on an official pledge made back in 2021 to circulate $430 billion through the Western tech sector and support factory and tech jobs.