Apple Just Made A Multibillion Dollar Move To Secure Its 5G iPhone Future
As one of the titans of the electronics world, Apple's movements tend to make waves. Since those movements are so important to the overall health of the industry, though, Apple also needs to ensure its plans are long-term insured and financially set in stone. Their latest deal with prominent parts manufacturer Broadcom will see to both of those qualities and then some.
Apple announced on their official press website today that they've inked a new deal with Broadcom to guarantee a steady stream of vital 5G device components. Broadcom will be assembling 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, all for the express purpose of assembling 5G-compatible iPhones for years to come. A precise price tag has not been divulged for this deal, but according to Apple, it is valued at several billion dollars.
This is the latest move from Apple to reinvest in the United States economy, based on an official pledge made back in 2021 to circulate $430 billion through the Western tech sector and support factory and tech jobs.
Building businesses
The new parts Apple has commissioned from Broadcom, especially the FBAR filters, will be constructed at Broadcom's major Western factories, particularly at their primary Fort Collins, Colorado factory. Apple already offers direct support to 1,100 employees at the Fort Collins facility, which is set to increase with this new partnership. With Apple's investment, Broadcom can modernize its factories and offer better training and incentives to its employees.
"We're thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company's press release. "All of Apple's products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we'll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America's future."
Since 5G has become an industry standard, Apple has been making moves to help keep the iPhone manufacturing process based primarily in the United States. In addition to boosting the economy, this is also quite good for Apple, as it helps to get their 5G network into the hands of users and maintain consistent support for it. Barring any unforeseen problems, this partnership, alongside Apple's other tech sector investments, will ensure that 5G-enabled iPhones have a long and healthy shelf life with the smartphone-using public.