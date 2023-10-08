A Blast From The Past: How Polaroid's New I-2 Revives The Spirit Of The 1980s

Through the decades, Polaroid has created some of the most iconic film camera designs in history, the most recognizable of which is probably the SX-70 OneStep produced through the 1980s. The squared-off body and rainbow-on-gray color scheme is likely the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word "Polaroid," even though the company has produced plenty of models before and since that time. It's this iconic design that drove us to pick a OneStep up at a thrift shop for $10. However, this camera mostly sits on the shelf as a decoration, because our experience using the thing has been a complete letdown. It's so easy to screw up an exposure with the old Polaroid, and at $20 per eight-pack of film, every mistake is costly.

The new I-2 camera could be the solution to this problem. It promises a modern, advanced light metering system with priority controls, and a sonar autofocusing system to ensure photos come out sharp every time. As such, we put these two cameras up against each other to see how much progress has been made with the Polaroid instant system in the past 40 years. Considering the I-2 comes with a $600 price tag, it better run circles around this thrift shop find. To find out, Polaroid loaned us the new camera along with a few packs of color and monochrome 600 film.