How Scientists Found Ernest Shackleton's Missing Ship From 1915

The saying "third time's the charm" can quickly become "three strikes you're out." These idioms are essentially two sides of the same coin, and are a fitting analogy for the fate of Ernest Shackleton and his three attempts at reaching Antarctica, which could just as easily had different outcomes based on the flip of a coin.

To fully appreciate how scientists found irish explorer Ernest Shackleton's missing ship, we first need to know the circumstances by which it went missing. To do that, we must return to the very beginning of the 20th century. The man who is regarded as one of the greatest explorers of the era had some incredibly bad luck when it came to the southernmost continent.

His first expedition took place in 1901 as a third lieutenant aboard the Discovery, captained by Robert Falcon Scott as part of the British National Antarctic Expedition. After the party trekked across the Ross Ice Shelf (the world's biggest chunk of floating ice), he got sick and had to be sent home. He was 400 miles from the South Pole, the furthest south anyone had ever been.

In 1907, he led his own expedition aboard the Nimrod. Ultimately, that attempt failed when they ran out of food and had to turn around before starving. This time, he got a mere 97 nautical miles (112 miles) from his final destination. Shackleton's third and most brutal trip began in 1914 aboard the Endurance, named after his family motto, "By endurance we conquer." Ironically, the ship's name would perfectly sum up the very trait the crew most needed in order to survive.