5 Android Apps You Need To Have Installed If You Like To Travel

There are two types of travelers in this world. One just wings it, and the other plans even the most minor details. If you're the second type, you'll want to have a trip planner app like Travel Life installed on your phone. Travel Life serves as the centralized location for all your travel essentials and information. You can build your itinerary here, with each entry complete with the location name, description of what you'll do or see, exact address of the location, and start and end times you'll be. If you don't have any specific attractions or landmarks in mind, Travel Life's itinerary builder can suggest popular places and experiences for you to try out.

Another handy feature you can find in the app is the expense tracker, where you can keep an eye on both your personal expenses and those of your group. It can even conveniently display how much you owe a person or how much someone else owes you. Additionally, the app includes sections for your accommodation and transportation bookings, packing list, things to do before the trip, and loose notes you'd like to be mindful of.

In addition, you can manage your documents within Travel Life. Just upload a file or take a photo of your travel document, whether that's your passport, flight itinerary, or ID. All personal documents imported into the app won't be saved to the cloud nor shared with the public, ensuring your data is safe.