How To Add Parental Controls To Your Amazon Fire TV

Thanks to the greater presence of consumer technology, kids these days are remarkably tech-savvy, able to operate devices and surf the web at a very young age. It's a good thing, for the most part, but that skill brings with it a bit of a problem — technology may be more kid-friendly, but there are a lot of things in the digital space that are very much not kid-friendly.

Even with a device that lacks the full breadth of browsing potential that a PC has, like an Amazon Fire TV, your kids can still get into all kinds of material that you'd really rather they not.

Luckily, just as devices have become more accessible to kids, so too have they become easier for parents to maintain control over. With the help of the parental controls on your Amazon Fire TV, you can ensure your kids don't see anything that their young minds aren't quite ready for — not to mention keep them from running wild with your accounts.