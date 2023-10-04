The Wraith: Dodge's Sleek PPG Pace Car You've Probably Never Seen

1986 movie "The Wraith" definitely isn't going to win any Academy Awards, and some might even say that it's downright cheesy by modern standards. Still, it's well worth a watch by gearheads if only for the gratuitous racing scenes and rad cars.

The baddie in the film drives a customized C3 Corvette that's compiled from parts spanning at least three different model years. His gang's rides include a "Smokey and the Bandit"-era Trans-Am with a massive supercharger poking through the hood, an early Plymouth Barracuda, and a turbocharged Dodge Shelby Daytona.

However, none of those vehicles can come close to catching the protagonist: a character called the "Wraith," played by Charlie Sheen. Although it's referred to as a "Turbo Interceptor" in the film, the Wraith's whip is a real one-off, fully functional and mid-engine supercar produced by Dodge for an entirely different purpose than starring in a cult film.

In real life, the car is known as the M4S (short for Mid-engine, 4 cylinder, Sport), and its story begins in the early 1980s. The M4S was created with the dual mandate of showcasing Chrysler Corporation's latest technological advancements, as well as generating publicity as a pace car in a series of Indy car races. The completed vehicle was a collaboration between Chrysler's design team and independent Detroit-area subcontractors that did the heavy lifting on the build.