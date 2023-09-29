How To Clear The Cache In Photoshop

Adobe's Photoshop has been a valuable tool for photographers and visual artists since its initial release more than 30 years ago. Like with "Google," the word "Photoshop" has become a verb that's been used as a catch-all for the software's general functionality; in this case, the manipulation or alteration of digital images.

With time and usage, those images will take up storage space that the Photoshop program allocates for cache usage, slowing down the software and potentially leading to issues that could even prevent you from using the software altogether. Here is how to clear the pesky "scratch disk full" error that can prevent Photoshop from opening properly.

To do this on a Mac, go to the Edit menu and choose Purge. From there, you have four options: "Clipboard," "Histories," "All," and "Video Cache." If you choose "Clipboard" or "All," you will lose any cut or copied data; if you choose "Histories" you won't be able to use the Undo function to step back through previous edits in your project. For Windows devices, go to the Edit menu, where you will find the same Purge entry and four options.

This will clear the program's cache, but Photoshop also leaves temp files on a scratch disk, which can take up valuable storage space. However, users can allocate new space for these files and clear them from the drive.