This Might Just Be The Cheapest New Lamborghini You Can Buy (But It's Not What You Think)
Many may think that drivers must make a choice between a new car and one at an affordable price point. Naturally, that genuine brand-new car smell comes at a cost, but if your heart's set on a new vehicle, it might not be as expensive as you fear. Manufacturers have some surprising options in their ranges.
The Lamborghini brand, for instance, has produced some formidable sports cars. With great horsepower, of course, generally comes a great price tag: The very limited-edition Veneno owned by Antoine Dominic was worth around $4 million. The Lamborghini brand as a whole, however, is not out of reach for those of us who don't happen to have outrageous amounts of money.
What if we told you that you could get your hands on a new, limited-edition Lamborghini for $31,995? There are several catches, though. Firstly, it's not a supercar. In fact, it's not a car at all.
Meet the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
Naturally, there are some drivers who prefer the two-wheeled approach to life. This public service announcement is for those very riders: the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a collaborative venture from Lamborghini and (you guessed it) Ducati. First arriving in 2020, this motorcycle adds the coloring and style of Lamborghini's own Sián FKP 37 to the Diavel 1260 S (pictured above).
The likes of carbon fiber features ensure that this is something more than just a cosmetic overhaul, but at the same time, Lamborghini did not override or interfere with anything that already made the 1260 S what it is. The model, wielding its suspension courtesy of Öhlins and Testastretta DVT engine, was created to attempt to harmonize power and practicality.
Weighing in at 492 pounds and offering 157 horsepower, the 1260 Lamborghini's specs are relatively modest. The chopper, however, at $31,995, could be the cheapest Lamborghini-branded vehicle you could hope to purchase brand-new. Whether you'd actually be able to get your hands on one for that price (if at all) is a different matter entirely, though.
The problems of a special edition model
The price tag of the model is significantly higher than that of the original Diavel 1260, which stood at approximately $26,695. Lamborghini did, however, add a further element to its collaborative take on the model: It was made as a limited edition. Just 630 Diavel 1260 Lamborghinis were created.
If there's one thing certain to elicit interest in a model, it's a unique number on a certificate of authenticity. Just as inevitably, this has also led to some collectors paying rather more than the sticker price in order to claim this rare motorcycle for their own. In April 2023,Lambo Cars reports, a near-mint member of the 630 was sold at auction. It set the new owner back almost $65,000 in total.
In practical terms, then, this eye-catching chopper may not prove to be nearly as cheap as its RRP would suggest. Nonetheless, it's an interesting piece of both Ducati and Lamborghini's history.