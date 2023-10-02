How To Check Elevation On Google Maps

When you think of Google Maps, you often only associate it with how to get around new cities. However, it's filled with secret features that you probably did not know about. In fact, did you know that you can also use it to check the elevation of places you plan to visit?

At first, you may think that elevation isn't that useful to know. But for certain kinds of travellers, knowing how high the destination can make all the difference. Elevation can help determine a variety of information, especially related to temperature. Knowing how high a location is can mean the difference between a casual jacket and a full coat.

For athletes, knowing elevation is also a great tool for planning routes for hikes, bike rides, or even jumps. Not to mention, anyone who has travelled to mountainous regions knows the pain of wearing ill-fitted shoes or assuming the distance is the same uphill on holiday.

So, if you're an adventurous traveller who needs to know how high your next destination is, here are two ways to do that.