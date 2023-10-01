There's An Easy Way To Mute Your Apple Watch When It Won't Stop Going Off

The Apple Watch is an extension of your iPhone, letting you answer calls, reply to messages, and access your favorite apps right from your wrist. As a result, your Apple Watch may frequently send you alerts and notifications, just like your smartphone. These alerts can be useful, letting you quickly glance at your watch instead of looking at your phone. However, they can also be disturbing, particularly when you're out in public.

Apple does let you silence alerts on your Apple Watch, in which case your watch will only vibrate on your wrist for incoming notifications instead of ringing. If you've forgotten to silence alerts or enable Do Not Disturb, though, your Apple Watch might go off when you're in a meeting or at an event. While you can silence notifications on your Apple Watch in the Control Center, there is an easier way to do this. A quick gesture will let you mute your Apple Watch when it makes a sound, but you need to activate the feature in settings before using it.