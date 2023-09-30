The Instagram Trick That'll Reduce Your Phone's Data Usage

Instagram is great for sharing images and moments with other users. Unfortunately, browsing all those images and watching videos can quickly eat up your data if you aren't careful or are a chronic scroller. Depending on your phone provider, exceeding your data limit on a capped plan can equate to slower speeds or additional fees. However, there isn't always access to Wi-Fi, so anything you can do to reduce data usage while on Instagram is helpful.

According to Glenn Conner, an engineer at Meta, Instagram has worked over the years to develop faster load times for their application. In doing so, it has developed technology to preload images and video to decrease load times when scrolling through Instagram feeds. This intended functionality, however, also has the unintended effect of eating up more of your data.

Luckily, there's still a way to reduce the amount of data Instagram uses. This option is automatically turned off by default for a smoother browsing experience, and finding the setting can be hard if you don't know where to look. Here's how to reduce your phone's data usage using the Instagram Data Saver setting.