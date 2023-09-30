How To Force Reboot Your Apple Watch (And Why You Might Need To)

One of the oldest tenets in the history of consumer electronics is as follows: When it's not working right, just power cycle it. Power cycling is a quick and easy way to initiate a reboot on most electronic devices, and oftentimes, a reboot is all you need to fix problems, be they small and annoying or large and paralyzing. No matter what kind of device you're using, a safe, manual shutdown and reboot is usually enough to get things rolling again.

Of course, that's somewhat contingent on the assumption that you can access the options on your device necessary to initiate a reboot. For instance, let's say you're having a problem with your Apple Watch and want to reboot it, but you can't bring up the power settings. Can you still reboot it like that? Well, as it turns out, you absolutely can. You just need to know the secret input password.