Did You Know You Can Install Apps On Your Android Phone From Your Computer? Here's How

It has become easier to connect your Android device to your computer over the past few years. For example, you can remote control your computer directly from your phone via Google Chrome. But that's not all you can do.

At some point, you may have seen an Android app you wanted to download while browsing the web from your computer. You could download the app as an APK onto your computer and send it to your Android device. But this isn't recommended, as not all APKs are digitally signed off by Google, so they could contain malware.

Many people may not know there is a way to find and install apps directly to your Android device with just a few clicks on your computer. It's worth noting that this only works with the Google Play Store, as the process for doing this on other app stores will be different. Before starting, make sure your Android device and computer are connected to the internet so they can communicate. You will also need adequate space on the device for the app, or it will fail to install.