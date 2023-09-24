Google Leaks Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Prices Ahead Of October Launch
Google has scheduled an event on October 4 that will witness the launch of its upcoming Pixel 8 series phones. Official teaser trailers for the two offerings are already out, but a fresh leak claims to have revealed whatever secrets the recent barrage of leaks may have spared, including the retail price in the U.S. market.
Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska has shared a comparative visual asset for the Pixel 8 duo against the Pixel 7 pair, highlighting the key hardware differences and the purported price tags. Starting with the good news first, it seems the next Pixel flagship won't come tagged alongside a nasty surprise for your wallet.
Just like the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is also said to start at $899. However, citing a retail source, a 9to5Google report claims the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $999. The upcoming phone will offer upgrades such as the new Tensor G3 silicon, an OLED display with adaptive 1-120 Hz refresh rate range, and a four-times beefier 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. As per leaked renders shared by MySmartPrice, it will be available in Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and SkyBlue colors.
An upgrade fee for the basic Pixel
The vanilla Pixel phone is the one that will serve an undesirable sticker price hike this year. Compared to the Pixel 7 and its aggressive ask of $599, the Pixel 8 will supposedly carry a starting price of $699. It seems Google has slapped an upgrade fee on this phone owing to the hardware changes, both inside and outside.
Unlike its predecessor's 90Hz screen, the Pixel 8 is jumping to a 120Hz display. The customary processor upgrade is also in the pipeline, thanks to the third-generation Tensor chip handling things inside. The camera setup at the back includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper that is now capable of macro photography.
The rest of the specs sheet includes a slightly smaller 6.17-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage, and a slightly bigger 4,485mAh battery with support for 45W charging. This year's iteration is said to arrive in Grey, Peony Rose, and Obsidian Black shades.