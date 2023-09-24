Google Leaks Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Prices Ahead Of October Launch

Google has scheduled an event on October 4 that will witness the launch of its upcoming Pixel 8 series phones. Official teaser trailers for the two offerings are already out, but a fresh leak claims to have revealed whatever secrets the recent barrage of leaks may have spared, including the retail price in the U.S. market.

Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska has shared a comparative visual asset for the Pixel 8 duo against the Pixel 7 pair, highlighting the key hardware differences and the purported price tags. Starting with the good news first, it seems the next Pixel flagship won't come tagged alongside a nasty surprise for your wallet.

Just like the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is also said to start at $899. However, citing a retail source, a 9to5Google report claims the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $999. The upcoming phone will offer upgrades such as the new Tensor G3 silicon, an OLED display with adaptive 1-120 Hz refresh rate range, and a four-times beefier 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. As per leaked renders shared by MySmartPrice, it will be available in Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and SkyBlue colors.