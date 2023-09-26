All The Hidden Features Of Your iPhone's Power Button

There are a lot of little tricks you can do with an iPhone. Whether it's hidden features that make life easier or tricks to get the most out of Siri, there are always some extra things you can learn with your iPhone. It's not limited to software either. There are ways to tinker with your iPhone's buttons to add extra functionality to your device. You may already know some of the ways you can adjust your iPhone's volume buttons, but the side button, also known as the power button, can be adjusted as well.

We're going to skip over some of the common stuff that iPhone owners likely already know. For example, pressing volume up and the side button takes a screenshot. Another example is long-pressing the side button to engage with Siri. Most iPhone owners know about those already and if not, then they do now. These tricks all require digging into the settings menu to change some things up. Here are some nifty tips and tricks to make your side button work harder for you.

A quick note for readers: A lot of these features were available on older iPhones. In some cases, the tricks described below used the home button instead of the power button. On all modern iPhones, these functions are enabled by the power button. If anyone has an older iPhone, they can still use all of these features with the home button.