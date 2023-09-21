Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: First Impressions From An Original Studio User

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 looks a whole lot like its predecessor. That's fine — even if it were largely a copy of the first Laptop Studio, Microsoft would still have an innovative, powerful, unique piece of hardware on its hands. But what the first version lacked, this new iteration needs — more power and better battery optimization, especially for the price.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is, once again, the "most powerful Surface ever built," just like the first version was when it was first released. This new version works with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and graphics card options that should allow the device to outperform most any other laptop on the market today. But this device isn't meant to be a basic laptop — we need the most unique elements to be just as good or better than we found them in our original Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Review.