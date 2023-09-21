Razer's Blade 16 X Lamborghini Is The Best Looking Laptop You'll Probably Never Get Your Hands On

This laptop will cost you approximately $5,000 if you're one of the select few given the opportunity to buy it. This cross-branded piece of hardware uses the latest Razer Blade 16 as its base while an industrial design collaboration between Razer and Lamborghini outfits the computer with a unique hardware design aesthetic.

Much like the vehicle that inspired the look of this device, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition was made in extremely limited numbers. The exclusivity, the design, and the brand-name association with Lamborghini would appear to be the primary set of reasons why this laptop costs so much — but when we consider the price of this configuration without special edition branding, the cost racks up rather quickly. It's not all that different, with or without the automotive flare.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

That said, if you're looking at Razer's own configurator for the Razer Blade 16 right now, you cannot actually build a machine with the set of specifications this Lamborghini laptop has — not with Lamborghini's signature Arancio Apodis orange cooling fans, anyway.