Razer's Blade 16 X Lamborghini Is The Best Looking Laptop You'll Probably Never Get Your Hands On
This laptop will cost you approximately $5,000 if you're one of the select few given the opportunity to buy it. This cross-branded piece of hardware uses the latest Razer Blade 16 as its base while an industrial design collaboration between Razer and Lamborghini outfits the computer with a unique hardware design aesthetic.
Much like the vehicle that inspired the look of this device, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition was made in extremely limited numbers. The exclusivity, the design, and the brand-name association with Lamborghini would appear to be the primary set of reasons why this laptop costs so much — but when we consider the price of this configuration without special edition branding, the cost racks up rather quickly. It's not all that different, with or without the automotive flare.
That said, if you're looking at Razer's own configurator for the Razer Blade 16 right now, you cannot actually build a machine with the set of specifications this Lamborghini laptop has — not with Lamborghini's signature Arancio Apodis orange cooling fans, anyway.
That very specific orange
You're looking at a matte black aluminum chassis that's been CNC-milled and fitted with orange accents. The orange is the same tone you'll see hugging the exterior of the Lamborghini Revuelto HPEV (first revealed in March 2023) in press photos aplenty: Arancio Adopis.
We've not had the opportunity to hold the laptop up to a Revuelto to color-match the tones. But we asked Razer's David Ng, Product Lead for the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition, how well the two would match if one were in the same room as the other.
"The Lamborghini Revuelto was largely the inspiration for this product," said Ng, "and it does match the hero color of the Revuelto, but [the vehicle] is available in multiple shades or orange. [The Revuelto] is highly, highly customizable."
If you're looking for this particular orange while you're customizing your own Lamborghini Revuelto, you'll need to go beyond the base offer color pallet. You'll have to head all the way down to the Ad Personam Palette — there you'll find Arancio Adopis alongside other warm tones like Arancio Argos and Arancio California.
Rare accents
The orange on the lid and the orange in the accents inside the laptop are all adonized — these aren't stickers, they're not stamped, and they're not painted. As such, the fans and the vapor chamber inside the laptop are truly unique. They perform no better or worse than their original-toned counterparts — but you won't be able to find these components in this orange anywhere else.
You'll find the orange peeking out through the vents, in the USB ports, and in the tiniest of places — like the camera privacy cover. If you remove the bottom panel of the laptop — which you'd not normally do all that often, but still — you'll see Arancio Adopis in all its glory.
The device's keyboard keys are pre-configured to light up in orange, too. You'll be able to choose a wide variety of lighting effects once you get rolling with the software, too — but it starts with that one specific orange.
A unique new display
If you ever get around to turning the laptop on, you'll be working with a mighty display. According to Razer, this laptop has "the world's first and only dual-mode mini-LED display." There is no other laptop with this exact combination of technologies available on the market today — that is unless you count the non-Lamborghini version of the laptop, which also has this dual-mode tech in the mix.
The display has the ability to run two different native resolutions. You can have 4K running at 120Hz refresh, or FHD+ resolution with 240Hz. Switching between the two takes a quick trip to Razer's Synapse system and a restart.
This is not a touchscreen. It's a top-quality panel the likes of which have little or no competition on the market today. If you're looking for the highest-quality and most versatile 16-inch display-toting laptop available right now, this is it.
Limited Edition
This laptop has a limited production run of 150 numbered units. Each Razer Lamborghini laptop sold to the public will have a unique number that can be seen on the bottom lid of the machine. We asked Razer whether all 150 would be offered for sale to members of the public — and the answer was both yes and no.
"Sellable units, we only made 150," said Ng. "The one that you got was a marketing unit. So, same as the final ones that everybody else is getting, but it just doesn't have the specific numbering on it. So, I don't know, kind of cool in itself. It's unique in that respect."
"So of the 150 units, they are going to all be available to the public for purchase," said Ng. "We are offering a special 48-hour pre-order period from Razer.com until this Saturday [9.23.23] for Lamborghini owners in the U.S. — they're going to be getting a special invitation to pre-order the product. Our Razer Gold Members in the U.S., too, will be getting a special notification."
The edition will be available to the general public, assuming the lot doesn't sell out to the first wave of buyers. This laptop will appear on the Razer store online and in a couple of select Razer Stores in the U.S., too. Be sure to check with your local Razer Store location to see if this device will be available to you before you head out and try your luck. And if you miss out, there's always the ever-so-slightly more pedestrian non-Lamborghini version of the Razer Blade 16 (2023) up for sale right now, too.