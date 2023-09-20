Oracle Shows Off The Cybertruck With A Police Cruiser Makeover
Tesla's Cybertruck is in the news again after the soon-to-be-launched vehicle was showcased in never-before-seen police cruiser garb. The images were shared by billionaire Larry Ellison, the founder of the software giant Oracle, during his keynote address at Oracle's CloudWorld 2023 conference, according to Electrek. Ellison, who also happens to be a former Tesla board member, used the event to reveal pictures of the Cybertruck featuring prominent Oracle branding on its door panels. He also took the opportunity to label the Tesla Cybertruck as a "next-gen police vehicle" while expressing his preference for it as his favorite police car.
The Oracle Cybertruck looks badass pic.twitter.com/Mdh10K5oPh
— Alex MacGregor (@alexmacgregor__) September 20, 2023
"Our next-generation police car is coming out very soon," Ellison is quoted as saying. "It's my favorite police car. It's my favorite car, actually. It's Elon's favorite car. It's incredible. I know a lot about it, with some details yet to be disclosed, but among other things, it's incredibly safe, very fast, and it has a stainless steel body."
Ellison appeared committed to the idea of Oracle deploying its technology to transform the Tesla Cybertruck into a law enforcement vehicle. He also indicated that Oracle is looking to utilize the existing screens and cameras inside the vehicle to implement their custom software solutions for the Cybertruck. In fact, according to Ellison, Oracle is already testing some of its features on other Tesla police vehicles in California.
Tesla Cybertruck deliveries commencing soon
Electric vehicles (EVs), particularly Tesla models, have rapidly gained popularity within police departments across the United States after it became evident that they're ideal for use as patrol vehicles. Besides being easier to maintain, EVs could be the key to significantly lowering operational expenses through fuel savings. Take the case of the Somerset Police Department which was among the first to purchase a Model Y for use as a police patrol. This department now estimates that a single Tesla Model Y alone could save them $80,000 over a period of 10 years in fuel savings and reduced maintenance costs alone.
Tesla has faced several delays in the production and delivery of the Cybertruck. However, the company has recently announced that it is on track to commence deliveries in the coming weeks. During a recent earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company is "making progress" on the Cybertruck and that it is "on track" to begin deliveries in late September or early October 2023. He has also been posting images of the Cybertruck at regular intervals on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Even though the Cybertruck is a highly anticipated vehicle, and it is expected to be a popular choice for police departments and other organizations, it remains to be seen how many police departments will select one as their next cruiser, especially given that Tesla isn't the only company interested in making battery-electric police vehicles.