Oracle Shows Off The Cybertruck With A Police Cruiser Makeover

Tesla's Cybertruck is in the news again after the soon-to-be-launched vehicle was showcased in never-before-seen police cruiser garb. The images were shared by billionaire Larry Ellison, the founder of the software giant Oracle, during his keynote address at Oracle's CloudWorld 2023 conference, according to Electrek. Ellison, who also happens to be a former Tesla board member, used the event to reveal pictures of the Cybertruck featuring prominent Oracle branding on its door panels. He also took the opportunity to label the Tesla Cybertruck as a "next-gen police vehicle" while expressing his preference for it as his favorite police car.

The Oracle Cybertruck looks badass pic.twitter.com/Mdh10K5oPh — Alex MacGregor (@alexmacgregor__) September 20, 2023

"Our next-generation police car is coming out very soon," Ellison is quoted as saying. "It's my favorite police car. It's my favorite car, actually. It's Elon's favorite car. It's incredible. I know a lot about it, with some details yet to be disclosed, but among other things, it's incredibly safe, very fast, and it has a stainless steel body."

Ellison appeared committed to the idea of Oracle deploying its technology to transform the Tesla Cybertruck into a law enforcement vehicle. He also indicated that Oracle is looking to utilize the existing screens and cameras inside the vehicle to implement their custom software solutions for the Cybertruck. In fact, according to Ellison, Oracle is already testing some of its features on other Tesla police vehicles in California.