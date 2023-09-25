One Of History's Strangest Tech Mysteries: The Baghdad Battery

A Baghdad battery is not a brand of car battery you can grab off the shelf at your local auto parts store, but the story surrounding these so-called bygone "batteries" is as perplexing as trying to ferret out why your car won't start.

Four of these 5-inch-tall ceramic jars were initially found inside a grave in 1936, close to where a new rail line was being built at the time. It was also located near what was once the royal city of Ctesiphon, about 20 miles southeast of modern-day Baghdad.

Three contained cylinders made of rolled copper sheets with a copper end soldered to the bottom with lead. One of those had an iron rod inside the rolled copper sheets, with traces of asphalt at the opening, presumably acting like a plug. Similar rods were found strewn about the grave, and all of the jars held remnants of a papyrus-like substance.

Dr. Wilhelm König, a German painter and archaeologist who'd become the director of antiquities at the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, is credited with "discovering" the batteries, but even that accreditation is debatable. Some believe König found them lying in that grave, but others say he stumbled onto them in 1938 while (basically) rummaging around in the museum's basement.

Establishing the provenance of an ancient artifact — its origin and history of ownership — is paramount to ascertaining whether or not it's legitimate or a forgery. König didn't help his case as he never divulged the when, where, or how he found them, further muddying the waters.