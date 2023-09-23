How To Send Screenshots From Your Nintendo Switch To Your Phone

The Nintendo Switch is unique among gaming systems because it has a dedicated button (called the Capture Button) solely for capturing screenshots and videos; quickly press the button to snap a screenshot and hold down the button to record a video clip. The content is automatically saved on either the console's built-in storage or on the microSD card inserted in the console, depending on your settings. You can manually move and delete the saved media files whenever you'd like.

Early in the console's life, screenshots could only be directly shared to Twitter and Facebook — if you wanted them elsewhere, you had to use the convoluted workaround of transferring the images to the microSD card, removing the card, and then inserting it into a computer to transfer the content manually. The company added additional content management options in later software updates, however, including the ability to wirelessly transfer screenshots to a smartphone using a somewhat antiquated and tedious (though incredibly simple) QR-code-based system.