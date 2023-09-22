How To Put Google Chrome's Download Bar Back At The Bottom Of The Page

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers that you can use in recent years. Not only is it easy to navigate, it's also constantly improving its features and preferences that you can tweak — and some of them offer unexpected surprises — to accommodate your workflow and browsing style. One of the more recent Chrome upgrades now allow you to change the browser's color scheme on a desktop computer to something more visually stimulating. While this may certainly delight users who like colorful designs, those who've already mastered the app may not be so quick to embrace certain modifications.

One such change has to do with the placement of Chrome's file downloads' status notifications. Previously, any file you save on your computer would produce a progress bar at the bottom of the browser page, displaying the file's name and download status. Once the file is completely saved, the progress ring around the file icon should blink a few times before disappearing, and clicking on the file name or the arrow next to it should open the file.

However, thanks to a recent Chrome desktop update, when you save a file, a minimalist progress icon will now activate in the top-right corner of the page instead. To check the status of a file download or view all your recently saved files, you'll have to click on the icon — which is located to the right of the address bar — to expand the download tray.

Aesthetically, the update makes sense because it keeps the screen neat and tidy and should contribute to your ability to focus on your computer task at hand. If, however, the change is throwing you off, here's how you can go back to the way things were, download-wise.