Is Crunchyroll Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

There's nothing worse than sitting down to watch the newest episode of your favorite anime, only for Crunchyroll to fail to boot. You sit down on your couch, ready to binge Crunchyroll's newest original anime, only to be met with the frowning face of Hime, the company's orange-haired mascot, as the site informs you that you are unable to connect. Or maybe you manage to get into the app, only for the videos themselves to endlessly buffer without actually playing.

For all the benefits that come with streaming services, it certainly seems like there are more than a few technological drawbacks. There are a lot of different factors that could contribute to a streaming service not working the way it's supposed to. It could be a problem with your internet service, your router, the device you're streaming on, or even a problem with Crunchyroll's own servers. The most frustrating thing about trying to figure out how to solve this issue is having to troubleshoot the root of the problem and figure out if Crunchyroll is down or if it's something on your end. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps that you can take to figure out what is preventing you from enjoying your afternoon of anime-watching leisure. Here's what to do when Crunchyroll goes down.