The Mustang Mach-E Driver Recognition: How It Works, And Why You Should Use It

One of the most frustrating things about sharing ownership of a car with someone else is the constant futzing with driver settings. Everyone has their own preferences in the car, including seat positioning, mirror adjustments, AC levels, and more. When you're constantly trading off driving your car with someone else, the settings keep getting moved around and messed with, to the point that you have to spend five minutes re-adjusting the seat before every car trip.

How are you supposed to maintain your car's ideal settings, short of growling at anyone who tries to sit in the driver's seat? Well, if the car you're driving happens to be a Ford Mustang Mach-E, then you have an excellent option for keeping your car just the way you like it, even if you have to share it with someone who likes it very differently.

All you need is your smartphone and the FordPass app, and you can both swiftly customize your driving experience and restore it whenever you hop in the seat.