The Lifehack That'll Save Your SUV's Trunk From Bouncing Off The Garage Door

Our vehicles are something we take pride in. From conscientious driving to regular maintenance and cleaning regimens, we spend an alarming amount of time ensuring that they stay in their best condition and no harm befalls them. This often extends to creating a nice home environment for them: the garage.

Granted, garages are also used for all manner of might-need-that-later storage purposes, but first and foremost, it's got to be a comfortable fit for your vehicle(s). Ease of entrance and egress is essential to prevent any accidental damage. This is a particular concern for drivers of proud and powerful SUVs, who might be unaware that they had less room than they thought until they tragically ding a door or mirror. The good news is that the SUV enthusiast community (and drivers more widely, naturally) has devised a range of tricks to avoid such expensive little accidents.

You might be wondering how a humble pool noodle can be used to protect your trunk from colliding with the door of your garage (a true driver's nightmare on a busy work morning). If you've got one of these foam friends on hand, you'll just need a couple of other simple household items to protect your vehicle. Here's how to do it.