What The UAW Strike Could Mean For EVs And Car Buying

For the first time in its history, members of the United Auto Workers have simultaneously gone on a strike against the Detroit Three: a trio consisting of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. Nearly 13,000 members who work at plants assembling popular cars like the Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Colorado, and Jeep Wrangler decided to walk out after the UAW failed to reach an agreement with the carmakers.

The union — which has received support from multiple senators including Debbie Stabenow, Elizabeth Warren, and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib — is demanding higher pay and better working conditions as their employers rake in record profits without sharing a piece of the pie with their workers. For now, the strikes are protracted strategically, but UAW has made it clear that it's ready for the long game. The affected automobile brands, on the other hand, claim that the offers they made were "generous" and "unprecedented."

Stand Up Strike Day 1 in Wentzville, MO.

Holding the line 24/7#StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/BXHtGznxGN — UAW (@UAW) September 15, 2023

With uncertainty looming over assembly work at America's biggest automobile brands, the strike could very well land a hit on the wallet of buyers, and could stretch the wait times for buying new cars. The impact won't be evident immediately, but if the protests go on past a couple of months, serious supply chain trouble could be brewing, one that could hamper the prospects of getting repair and servicing facilities, too.