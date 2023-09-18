Is Peacock Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell
Running into issues with a streaming service like Peacock can be frustrating, especially when you don't know if the problem's on your or the streamer's end. There are a few ways to find out if that's the case, and the first would be simply checking your own internet connection. If you see it's out, then it's clear the problem is on your end, whether it's something to do with your modem and router or your internet service provider.
If you checked all that and see there's no issue, then there's a decent chance it's on Peacock's end. A simple fix could be restarting the app itself and seeing if that causes the issues to go away. You could also pause downloads on other devices within your network to see if it fixes anything. Peacock recommends a connection speed of 3 Mbps at minimum, and it's bumped up to 8 Mbps for 4K and live events — you just need to have the plan for the latter.
If nothing solves the problems plaguing you, then you can head online and see if other people are having issues with the app. A lot of times, if you're running into trouble, you aren't the only one. While it's not going to fix anything, it's reassuring to know other people have the same problems as you.
How to check if Peacock is down
An easy way to see if other people have issues you're facing is using Downdetector. This website allows people to report issues with an app, and it works with several different things, whether it's Discord, Facebook, or Peacock. If there are problems, you'll see a massive spike in reported errors at the current time. You can also check social media sites such as Twitter/X to look for keywords such as "Peacock down" and the Peacock subreddit to see if other Redditors are complaining about it.
Of course, that's not going to magically fix the issues you're facing, but it will let you know you're not alone with them. Prolonged outages with streaming services typically aren't all that common, but that doesn't mean they don't happen.
Peacock's help page says to close the app on your device, along with all other open apps, and then reopen Peacock if you're having problems. Another suggestion it gives is to unplug or power down your advice, wait 20 seconds, and then reboot it. You can also clear your device's cache and data if that doesn't solve the problem. As a last-ditch effort, you can uninstall and reinstall the app. The process of reinstallation shouldn't take too long since it's a small app. If none of that works, then you'll have to wait for Peacock to solve the issue on their end.