Is Peacock Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Running into issues with a streaming service like Peacock can be frustrating, especially when you don't know if the problem's on your or the streamer's end. There are a few ways to find out if that's the case, and the first would be simply checking your own internet connection. If you see it's out, then it's clear the problem is on your end, whether it's something to do with your modem and router or your internet service provider.

If you checked all that and see there's no issue, then there's a decent chance it's on Peacock's end. A simple fix could be restarting the app itself and seeing if that causes the issues to go away. You could also pause downloads on other devices within your network to see if it fixes anything. Peacock recommends a connection speed of 3 Mbps at minimum, and it's bumped up to 8 Mbps for 4K and live events — you just need to have the plan for the latter.

If nothing solves the problems plaguing you, then you can head online and see if other people are having issues with the app. A lot of times, if you're running into trouble, you aren't the only one. While it's not going to fix anything, it's reassuring to know other people have the same problems as you.