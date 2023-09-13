Latest PS5 System Update Brings Dolby Atmos, Support For Huge SSDs To The Masses
Sony continues to push out updates that expand the capabilities of the PlayStation 5. Starting today, PS5 users can access a new surround sound option on the console. This beta-tested feature brings Dolby Atmos to the PS5 for the first time, but only on HDMI-connected sound systems with Atmos support.
Here's how to set up Dolby Atmos audio for those that meet the requirements.
- Go to Settings.
- Click Sound.
- Select Audio Output.
- On this subscreen, scroll down and click Audio Format (Priority).
- From the dropdown, select Dolby Atmos.
With this update, Sony also raised the cap on the size of SSDs supported. Before this update, if you tried to install an SSD larger than 4TB, you could not boot up the device. You can now install M.2 SSDs with up to 8TB of storage into the PS5.
Accompanying those two significant changes is a slew of other features that improve the device's accessibility and social features. Additionally, there are new ways to stream with PS Remote Play.
Additional features
PS Remote Play lets gamers stream their PS4 and PS5 games to smartphones, tablets, and computers on the same network. With this update, PS Remote Play has expanded to devices that run on smart TVs running Android TV OS 12. Sony lists the 4K model of Chromecast with Google TV and the Bravia XR A95L as the only two verified devices. Although, if your device is running Android TV OS 12, it may still work despite not being verified.
Two new accessibility features have been added to the PS5. Found in the Accessibility section of the Settings menu, Second Controller for Assistance allows gamers to connect two controllers to one account, so both players have control of the game. System UI Haptic Feedback is the second accessibility feature added. Users will get haptic feedback from their controller when performing certain actions on the system's main menu and overlay when enabled.
The PS5's social features also got some enhancements in this update. Players can now invite others to a closed party without creating a new group and join game sessions directly from the Friends tab. Additionally, users can now preview a screen-sharing session before joining. Last but not least, gamers can react to messages with emojis.
Sony also added the long-awaited ability to turn off the PS5 beep sound that plays when turning on and off the device. This setting can be toggled on and off in the System tab in the Settings menu.