Latest PS5 System Update Brings Dolby Atmos, Support For Huge SSDs To The Masses

Sony continues to push out updates that expand the capabilities of the PlayStation 5. Starting today, PS5 users can access a new surround sound option on the console. This beta-tested feature brings Dolby Atmos to the PS5 for the first time, but only on HDMI-connected sound systems with Atmos support.

Here's how to set up Dolby Atmos audio for those that meet the requirements.

Go to Settings. Click Sound. Select Audio Output. On this subscreen, scroll down and click Audio Format (Priority). From the dropdown, select Dolby Atmos.

With this update, Sony also raised the cap on the size of SSDs supported. Before this update, if you tried to install an SSD larger than 4TB, you could not boot up the device. You can now install M.2 SSDs with up to 8TB of storage into the PS5.

Accompanying those two significant changes is a slew of other features that improve the device's accessibility and social features. Additionally, there are new ways to stream with PS Remote Play.