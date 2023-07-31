PS5 Firmware Beta Serves Up Support For Dolby Atmos, 8TB SSDs
Despite the fact a PS5 Pro is rumored to be on the way, PlayStation continues to pump out firmware updates for the standard PS5. These updates provide quality-of-life fixes in addition to significant changes, such as adding support for 1440p resolution. This recent update is one of the biggest yet, bringing a much-requested bump in storage capacity for the console.
Since its release, PlayStation gamers have been able to install third-party M.2 SSDs into the system to increase its storage space. However, the max size of these SSDs was 4TB. Now that is changing as PlayStation has added compatibility for SSDs up to 8TB.
That's not all the update brings, as it also lets gamers enable Dolby Atmos to experience 3D surround sound on the console. Additionally, new social features, such as the ability to react with emojis in chat and an easier way to join a friend's game, were also added to the console.
A big update for PS5 users
The PS5's newest firmware is now live for PlayStation Software Beta Program members in select countries. PlayStation notes that this update is expected to launch globally later this year. Arguably, this update's biggest improvement is support for 8TB SSDs. Previously if users installed an SSD bigger than 4TB, they could not access the console. Many theorized that the PS5 hardware could handle larger drives, but there weren't enough compatible drives available. It seems they were right, and now that the cap has been lifted, there's no reason to think it won't happen again when larger M.2 SSDs become more readily available.
Dolby Atmos support was also added in this update. This technology gives PlayStation users a new surround sound option. However, it is only available on HDMI-Dolby-supported devices. Those that have compatible devices can turn on the feature by heading over to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority), and then select Dolby Atmos.
This update also introduced a few new social feature enhancements. The Party UI, for example, was adjusted to allow players to invite others to a closed party without giving them group permissions. Party invites can now be sent to groups, and you can join a friend's game directly from the Friends tab. Players can also now react to messages with emojis in text chat.
Finally, the update allows users to mute the annoying PlayStation beep that plays when the device is turned on and off. Of course, this is a beta firmware update, so users should take care if they decide to install it.