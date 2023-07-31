PS5 Firmware Beta Serves Up Support For Dolby Atmos, 8TB SSDs

The PS5's newest firmware is now live for PlayStation Software Beta Program members in select countries. PlayStation notes that this update is expected to launch globally later this year. Arguably, this update's biggest improvement is support for 8TB SSDs. Previously if users installed an SSD bigger than 4TB, they could not access the console. Many theorized that the PS5 hardware could handle larger drives, but there weren't enough compatible drives available. It seems they were right, and now that the cap has been lifted, there's no reason to think it won't happen again when larger M.2 SSDs become more readily available.

Dolby Atmos support was also added in this update. This technology gives PlayStation users a new surround sound option. However, it is only available on HDMI-Dolby-supported devices. Those that have compatible devices can turn on the feature by heading over to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority), and then select Dolby Atmos.

This update also introduced a few new social feature enhancements. The Party UI, for example, was adjusted to allow players to invite others to a closed party without giving them group permissions. Party invites can now be sent to groups, and you can join a friend's game directly from the Friends tab. Players can also now react to messages with emojis in text chat.

Finally, the update allows users to mute the annoying PlayStation beep that plays when the device is turned on and off. Of course, this is a beta firmware update, so users should take care if they decide to install it.