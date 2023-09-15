Tea Drinkers Will Appreciate The Lifehack That'll Keep Their Car Fresh

There are many DIY hacks for deodorizing cars. For instance, two lifehacks for keeping any vehicle smelling fresh include sprinkling baking soda on seats and carpet stains and leaving a few briquettes of activated charcoal to absorb those musty odors. In addition, black tea bags can also deodorize a smelly cabin.

However, it's essential to know the source of the foul odors and remove them from the car immediately before moving on. Whether the stench is from a forgotten drive-thru breakfast bag with a half-eaten cheeseburger or pet soil from the last road trip, vacuuming the interior weekly while inspecting under and between the seats is a fail-safe way to maintain that new-car smell.

Ridding the interior of leftover pizza crumbs, Cheetos, or rotting pickles from that half-eaten burger before deodorizing will fast-track the process. If you happen to love tea, your favorite brew can leave any vehicle smelling fresh by hanging a few tea bags in the cabin.