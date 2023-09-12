BMW, Ford And Honda Have A Cunning Plan To Make Your EV More Useful When It's Parked

In a move that's said to benefit both EV owners and electrical utilities across the U.S. and Canada, automakers BMW, Ford, and Honda have announced the formation of a new company called ChargeScape. The three brands will share equal ownership in the company, which is said to "unlock entirely new value that EVs can provide to the electric grid, while enabling EV customers to earn financial benefits through a variety of managed charging and energy-sharing services never before possible with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles."

Specifically, the automakers will merge their years of research concerning an Open Vehicle-Grid Integration Platform (OVGIP) to create a single, integrated platform that will eliminate the need for separate channels between individual automotive brands and utility providers. ChargeScape states that the platform will eventually be capable of giving electrical utilities access to the energy stored in EV batteries while the vehicles are not being driven. Additionally, participating EV customers will receive financial incentives to charge their vehicles at "grid-friendly" times suggested by provided schedules.