MGM Casinos Cyberattack: Reports Of Slot Machines, ATMs Shutting Down

MGM Resorts is one of the largest proprietors of luxury resort hotels in the United States, as well as the world — with hotel casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada like the MGM Grand being some of the resort city's most well-known. Considering the company's scope, then, it's a given that its data is a highly valuable target for bad actors. As a result, MGM has found itself the target of multiple cyberattacks over the years.

The last time MGM was attacked in this manner was in 2019, where a cloud server breach exposed the data of millions of guests. This week, though, another attack has affected MGM's hotels in a much more direct manner.

Since Monday morning, the computer systems in MGM hotels in Las Vegas and beyond have been shut down as a direct result of a cyberattack from an as-of-yet unidentified bad actor. The company posted an announcement on its Twitter page on Monday informing of the attack, and the steps it's taken to mitigate the damages.

"We quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts," MGM said in its post. "We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems."