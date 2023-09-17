The Beaverette: Britain's Strange Little Armored Car From WW2

The name "Beaverette" might conjure up a Disney character, superhero, or perhaps a female version of "The Beaver" as ripped from the late 1950s B&W television show, "Leave it to Beaver." Well, it's none of those things.

It was, however, a lightweight armored reconnaissance vehicle built by Britain in 1940 as the Germans began their march across Europe. The vehicle was expedited when it became obvious England was a target. Beaverettes were only deployed to the Home Guard and Royal Air Force (RAF) to defend aircraft factories within the borders of the United Kingdom.

The story of the Standard 4×2 begins when Max Aitken, known as Lord Beaverbrook, was appointed by Winston Churchill as the Minister of Aircraft Production in 1940.

The Crown was attempting to muster cheap, easy-to-build small arms and vehicles, so it opted to take existing Standard Motor Company (or Humber) car chassis' powered by Standard's 4-cylinder gas engine, and convert it into something that could, in a pinch, be used to "help" fight off the Nazis. Beaverbrook liked the idea so much that he became the torchbearer of the project and pushed through the creation of the Standard 4×2, which would colloquially become known as "The Beaverette."