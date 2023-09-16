The Deadly Conspiracy Theory Surrounding The Car Powered By Water

Imagine a world no longer dependent on fossil fuels. Instead, our cars, lights, and gadgets draw power from one of Earth's most plentiful resources: water. This vision captivated the mind of American inventor Stanley Meyer, who claimed to have developed a groundbreaking device that could transform this dream into reality. Meyer's invention, the water-powered fuel cell, was designed to operate solely on water.

Remarkably, this device was said not to store hydrogen. Instead, it conducted on-the-spot electrolysis, extracting hydrogen from water on demand to fuel its engine. This would eliminate the need for a hydrogen tank or any storage, relying simply on water and combustion.

However, the narrative took a tragic turn when Stanley Meyer passed away. His death ignited waves of controversy and birthed conspiracy theories, with many speculating that he was deliberately poisoned. Let's take a look at Stanely Meyer's water-powered fuel cell, the man behind the invention, his untimely death, and the deadly conspiracy theory surrounding the car powered by water.